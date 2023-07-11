wrestling / News
Various News: Kenta Kobashi Appearing at West Coast Pro in October, Synopsis for Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring
– West Coast Pro has announced that wrestling legend Kenta Kobashi will be appearing at the five-year anniversary of West Coast Pro on October 10. Tickets for the event are now on sale. You can check out the video of Kobashi announcing his appearance below:
The legend Kenta Kobashi is coming to #TheCoast on October 14th to celebrate the 5 year anniversary of West Coast Pro!
Tickets go on sale 7/10 @ 12 Noon PST!
Meet & greet info soon to come!https://t.co/NmeAy9BFcY pic.twitter.com/YGS6fMTfCZ
— West Coast Pro (@WCProOfficial) July 7, 2023
– A new episode of Dark side of the Ring Season 4 premieres tonight on VICE TV at 10:00 pm EST. Here’s it the synopsis for tonight’s episode on Adrian Adonis:
“The Tragic Fall of Adrian Adonis”
The official preview: “Real-life street fighter turned flamboyant wrestling heel Adrian Adonis’ life was cut short in a horrific accident that has been shrouded in mystery for the past 30 years.”
