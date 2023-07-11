wrestling / News

Various News: Kenta Kobashi Appearing at West Coast Pro in October, Synopsis for Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring

July 11, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mitsuharu Misawa Kenta Kobashi vs. Akira Taue Toshiaki Kawada Image Credit: AJPW

– West Coast Pro has announced that wrestling legend Kenta Kobashi will be appearing at the five-year anniversary of West Coast Pro on October 10. Tickets for the event are now on sale. You can check out the video of Kobashi announcing his appearance below:

– A new episode of Dark side of the Ring Season 4 premieres tonight on VICE TV at 10:00 pm EST. Here’s it the synopsis for tonight’s episode on Adrian Adonis:

“The Tragic Fall of Adrian Adonis”

The official preview: “Real-life street fighter turned flamboyant wrestling heel Adrian Adonis’ life was cut short in a horrific accident that has been shrouded in mystery for the past 30 years.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dark Side of the Ring, Kenta Kobashi, West Coast Pro, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading