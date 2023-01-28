– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens was shown arriving at the Alamodome today for the WWE Royal Rumble wearing a “Sami Zayn Forever” t-shirt. In a clip of his arrival, he points to his shirt and says, “Oh this? It’s nothing.” Owens challenges Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title at tonight’s event.

Look who just showed up for #RoyalRumble! Big night ahead for @FightOwensFight as he sets his sights on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship! 😤 Interesting shirt choice.

– PWInsider notes that Bryan Danielson did end up appearing on Nikki Bella Says I Do despite not being under contract with WWE and being signed to AEW. Danielson is married to Nikki’s sister, Bri Bella.