Various News: Kevin Owens Arrives for WWE Royal Rumble Wearing ‘Sami Zayn Forever’ Shirt, Bryan Danielson Appears in Nikki Bella Says I Do

January 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens was shown arriving at the Alamodome today for the WWE Royal Rumble wearing a “Sami Zayn Forever” t-shirt. In a clip of his arrival, he points to his shirt and says, “Oh this? It’s nothing.” Owens challenges Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title at tonight’s event.

PWInsider notes that Bryan Danielson did end up appearing on Nikki Bella Says I Do despite not being under contract with WWE and being signed to AEW. Danielson is married to Nikki’s sister, Bri Bella.

