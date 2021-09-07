wrestling / News

Various News: Kim Duk Set for The Gathering III, Kristal Marshall & Layla El Appearing at Collectorfest

September 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Layla El

– Also, Rack Attack Promotions that former WWE talents Layla El and Kristal Marshall will be appearing at the Collectorfest Comic-Con on Saturday, September 18.

T-Mart Promotions has announced that Kim Duk, aka former WWE Superstar Tiger Chung Lee, will be making his first convention appearance at The Gathering III next July. He joins other guests for the event, including The Mountie Jacques Rougeau and Eddie Sharkey.

