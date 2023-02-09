– The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has announced that WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle will serve as a guest judge for the PFL Challenger Series, which will determine who will earn a PFL contract and a chance to win a $1 million payout. The show airs live on FUBO sports on Friday, February 10 at 9:00 pm EST. You can check out Angle announcing his participation below:

– Here is the official preview synopsis for tonight’s NJPW on AXS TV:

“LIJ leader Tetsuya Naito faces Kongo’s Kenoh one on one. IWGP World Heavywight Champion Kazuchika Okada meets GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya in tag team action.”