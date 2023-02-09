wrestling / News

Various News: Kurt Angle Serving as Guest Judge for PFL Challenger Series, NJPW on AXS TV Synopsis

February 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Kurt Angle WrestleMania 35, Drew McIntyre Image Credit: WWE

– The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has announced that WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle will serve as a guest judge for the PFL Challenger Series, which will determine who will earn a PFL contract and a chance to win a $1 million payout. The show airs live on FUBO sports on Friday, February 10 at 9:00 pm EST. You can check out Angle announcing his participation below:

– Here is the official preview synopsis for tonight’s NJPW on AXS TV:

“LIJ leader Tetsuya Naito faces Kongo’s Kenoh one on one. IWGP World Heavywight Champion Kazuchika Okada meets GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya in tag team action.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kurt Angle, NJPW on AXS TV, PFL, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading