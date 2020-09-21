Various News: Lineup For Tomorrow’s UWN Primetime Live, Note On Future Appearances, CWFH Celebrates 10th Anniversary

– Here’s the lineup for tomorrow night’s UWN Primetime Live PPV on FITE:

* NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa vs. Priscilla Kelly

* Eli Drake vs. Watts

* Danny Limelight vs. Kevin Martenson

* The Friendship Farm vs. The Real Money Brothers

* Karl Fredericks to appear

Rey Rosas was announced but is unable to appear due to a scheduling conflict.

– Chris Dickinson will appear on episode three next week. Meanwhile, Aron Stevens, who is involved with creative, will also appear soon according to PWInsider.

– Championship Wrestling from Hollywood has posted a tenth anniversary video.