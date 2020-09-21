wrestling / News

Various News: Lineup For Tomorrow’s UWN Primetime Live, Note On Future Appearances, CWFH Celebrates 10th Anniversary

September 21, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
United Wrestling Network UWN Primetime Live

– Here’s the lineup for tomorrow night’s UWN Primetime Live PPV on FITE:

* NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa vs. Priscilla Kelly
* Eli Drake vs. Watts
* Danny Limelight vs. Kevin Martenson
* The Friendship Farm vs. The Real Money Brothers
* Karl Fredericks to appear

Rey Rosas was announced but is unable to appear due to a scheduling conflict.

– Chris Dickinson will appear on episode three next week. Meanwhile, Aron Stevens, who is involved with creative, will also appear soon according to PWInsider.

– Championship Wrestling from Hollywood has posted a tenth anniversary video.

