Various News: Lineup For Tomorrow’s UWN Primetime Live, Note On Future Appearances, CWFH Celebrates 10th Anniversary
– Here’s the lineup for tomorrow night’s UWN Primetime Live PPV on FITE:
* NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa vs. Priscilla Kelly
* Eli Drake vs. Watts
* Danny Limelight vs. Kevin Martenson
* The Friendship Farm vs. The Real Money Brothers
* Karl Fredericks to appear
Rey Rosas was announced but is unable to appear due to a scheduling conflict.
– Chris Dickinson will appear on episode three next week. Meanwhile, Aron Stevens, who is involved with creative, will also appear soon according to PWInsider.
– Championship Wrestling from Hollywood has posted a tenth anniversary video.
