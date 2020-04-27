Various News: Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of RAW, Taz Q&A Streaming This Thursday, Super Showdown Hitting DVD Tomorrow

– Tonight’s episode of RAW will include a contract signing between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins for their WWE title match at Money in the Bank. It will also feature a continuation of the Triple H 25th anniversary celebration.

– AEW will live stream a Taz Q&A on Thursday at 8 PM on Youtube and social media.

– WWE Super Showdown 2020 will be released on DVD tomorrow. The show featured ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg for the Universal title in the main event.