wrestling / News
Various News: Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of RAW, Taz Q&A Streaming This Thursday, Super Showdown Hitting DVD Tomorrow
April 27, 2020 | Posted by
– Tonight’s episode of RAW will include a contract signing between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins for their WWE title match at Money in the Bank. It will also feature a continuation of the Triple H 25th anniversary celebration.
– AEW will live stream a Taz Q&A on Thursday at 8 PM on Youtube and social media.
– WWE Super Showdown 2020 will be released on DVD tomorrow. The show featured ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg for the Universal title in the main event.
More Trending Stories
- Britt Baker Reveals Rhino Talked Her Into Trying Out For WWE, Why She Eventually Got Turned Down
- No Way Jose Says He Doesn’t Want To Continue With Similar Character, Reveals Ideas He Pitched to WWE Including Being an Elias Groupie
- Backstage Rumor On Why Vince McMahon Acted As He Did On Smackdown
- Late WWE Announcer Howard Finkel Was Reportedly Treated Cruelly and Nearly Driven to Tears in Wrestlers Court Back in 2001