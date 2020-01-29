wrestling / News

Various News: Main Event Set For NWA Crockett Cup, Highlights From Impact Wrestling

January 29, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA roh aldis scurll Crockett Cup

– During last night’s episode of NWA Powerrr, the main event was set for the company’s next PPV, the Crockett Cup. NWA World Champion Nick Aldis will defend against Marty Scurll. Scurll will forfeit his pay for the show to Aldis and if he loses, he has to give everyone in the audience a refund.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling:

