Various News: Main Event Set For NWA Crockett Cup, Highlights From Impact Wrestling
– During last night’s episode of NWA Powerrr, the main event was set for the company’s next PPV, the Crockett Cup. NWA World Champion Nick Aldis will defend against Marty Scurll. Scurll will forfeit his pay for the show to Aldis and if he loses, he has to give everyone in the audience a refund.
"What if you have to pay for your greed?"@RealNickAldis lays out very EXPENSIVE TERMS for @MartyScurll on #AldisVsScurll 2 at #CrockettCup.#NWAPowerrr – https://t.co/GIJypXxeCP pic.twitter.com/W6aAVmxN3a
— NWA (@nwa) January 29, 2020
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling:
