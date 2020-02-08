wrestling / News
Various News: Maria Manic Signed for Supercard of Honor, Tetsuya Naito and KENTA Sign Contract for New Beginning, RevPro Sets Epic Encounter for May
– ROH Wrestling has announced that Maria Manic has been signed for Supercard of Honor XIV. The event is scheduled for April 4 in Lakeland, Florida. You can check out the announcement below.
– NJPW1972.com published an article on Tetsuya Naito and KENTA signing their contract for their upcoming double-title match for NJPW New Beginning in Osaka, Japan. The match is scheduled for tomorrow.
– Revolution Pro has announced that the Epic Encounter event will be held on Friday, May 8. It will be held at the York Hall, Bethnal Green.
