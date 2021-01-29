Various News: Match and Segment Announced For Smackdown, Match Added To Next Week’s Impact, Total Bellas Highlights

– WWE has announced a new match and segment for tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens will sit down with Michael Cole for a “war of words” ahead of the Royal Rumble. Meanwhile, Bayley will go one on one with Bianca Belair.

– Impact Wrestling has announced that Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer will team up on Tuesday’s episode to take on Moose and Chris Bey. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Rich Swann & Tommy Dreamer vs. Moose & Chris Bey

* Madman Fulton vs. Josh Alexander

* Jordynne Grace vs. Susan

* Larry D vs. Crazzy Steve

* Tasha Steelz vs. Havok

