Various News: Match and Segment Announced For Smackdown, Match Added To Next Week’s Impact, Total Bellas Highlights
– WWE has announced a new match and segment for tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens will sit down with Michael Cole for a “war of words” ahead of the Royal Rumble. Meanwhile, Bayley will go one on one with Bianca Belair.
– Impact Wrestling has announced that Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer will team up on Tuesday’s episode to take on Moose and Chris Bey. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Rich Swann & Tommy Dreamer vs. Moose & Chris Bey
* Madman Fulton vs. Josh Alexander
* Jordynne Grace vs. Susan
* Larry D vs. Crazzy Steve
* Tasha Steelz vs. Havok
.@THETOMMYDREAMER and @GottaGetSwann will face @TheMooseNation and @DashingChrisBey TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/uvrHtDPuXJ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 29, 2021
TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! @FultonWorld vs. @Walking_Weapon @JordynneGrace vs. @realsuyung @legendoflarryd vs. @steveofcrazzy @RealTSteelz vs. @FearHavok #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/m4ekcQA7Zv
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 28, 2021
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Total Bellas:
