Various News: Match and Segment Announced For Smackdown, Match Added To Next Week’s Impact, Total Bellas Highlights

January 29, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE has announced a new match and segment for tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens will sit down with Michael Cole for a “war of words” ahead of the Royal Rumble. Meanwhile, Bayley will go one on one with Bianca Belair.

– Impact Wrestling has announced that Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer will team up on Tuesday’s episode to take on Moose and Chris Bey. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Rich Swann & Tommy Dreamer vs. Moose & Chris Bey
* Madman Fulton vs. Josh Alexander
* Jordynne Grace vs. Susan
* Larry D vs. Crazzy Steve
* Tasha Steelz vs. Havok

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Total Bellas:

