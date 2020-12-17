Various News: Matt Cardona & Brian Myers Share Vlog for Holiday Toy Drive, The Big Show Show Christmas Special Available, Bully Ray on Importance of Music in ECW

– Matt Cardona and Brian Myers shared a vlog on their third annual Toy Drive at Create A Pro Wrestling. You can check out that Major WF Podcast video below:

– The final episode of Big Show’s Netflix sitcom, The Big Show Show, is now available on Netflix. The final episode is a Christmas special titled “The Big Christmas.” The sitcom was cancelled earlier this year.

– WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) was on Sam Roberts’ show and spoke about the importance of music in the old ECW days. You can view that clip below: