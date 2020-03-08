wrestling / News

Various News: Matt Hardy Announced For FSW Event, New Matches For Bloodsport III, Sasha Banks Trains With Amazing Red

March 7, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Future Stars of Wrestling has announced that Matt Hardy will appear at their event Mecca VI on March 15. It happens at Sam’s Town Casino in Las Vegas at 5 PM and will stream on FITE TV. You can find more information here.

– WWE has posted a clip from the most recent episode of The Bump, which shows Sasha Banks training with the Amazing Red.

– Josh Barnett has announced two more matches for Bloodsport III that will be part of the Gotch-Robinson Cup tournament. They include Hideki Suzuki vs. Thomas Santell and Erik Hammer vs. Calder McColl.

