wrestling / News
Various News: Matt Hardy Announced For FSW Event, New Matches For Bloodsport III, Sasha Banks Trains With Amazing Red
– Future Stars of Wrestling has announced that Matt Hardy will appear at their event Mecca VI on March 15. It happens at Sam’s Town Casino in Las Vegas at 5 PM and will stream on FITE TV. You can find more information here.
– WWE has posted a clip from the most recent episode of The Bump, which shows Sasha Banks training with the Amazing Red.
– Josh Barnett has announced two more matches for Bloodsport III that will be part of the Gotch-Robinson Cup tournament. They include Hideki Suzuki vs. Thomas Santell and Erik Hammer vs. Calder McColl.
How about a match up for the 1st round of the Gotch-Robinson Cup?
Too old school grapplers looking to pull each other apart.
Hideki Suzuki vs Thomas Santell
Round 1 of the Gotch-Robinson Cup tournament at Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport. pic.twitter.com/UZHTYkAZdx
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) March 7, 2020
Another round 1 match up for the Gotch-Robinson Cup!
Two brutes collide as the Hammer seeks to create a nail out of The Highlander. This Scotsman plans to skelp rim ri inna coupon.
Erik Hammer vs Calder McColl
Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport III pic.twitter.com/BJ2rV6YPRw
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) March 7, 2020