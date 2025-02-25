– The Memphis Grizzlies announced that this Saturday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs will be a special Wrestling Night. PWInsider also reports that Matt Hardy is set to be part of the festitivites this weekend at the FedExForum.

Additionally, WWE ID prospect Aaron Roberts, The GunShow, Sycho Simon, and other talents from Memphis Wrestling are also scheduled to appear. Dustin Starr will host the event. Also, PWInsider reports that matches will be presented on The Plaza during the pre-game, with additional matches inside during the countdown, and a big match during the half-time proceedings:

Calling all Memphis Wrestling fans! Join us at FedExForum on Saturday, March 1st for Wrestling Night as the Memphis Grizzlies take on the San Antonio Spurs. Purchase your tickets through this special offer to sit with other Memphis Wrestling faithful, and recieve our exclusive group rates on tickets. The first 5,000 fans in attendace will receive a Bane Mane Wrestling Buddy.

– Tmart Promotions announced that The Gathering 6 will feature an event for former WWF Women’s Champion Rockin’ Robin on Friday, August 1. Here’s the full announcement: