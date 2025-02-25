wrestling
Various News: Matt Hardy Attending Wrestling Night for Memphis Grizzlies, The Gathering 6 to Honor Rockin’ Robin
– The Memphis Grizzlies announced that this Saturday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs will be a special Wrestling Night. PWInsider also reports that Matt Hardy is set to be part of the festitivites this weekend at the FedExForum.
Additionally, WWE ID prospect Aaron Roberts, The GunShow, Sycho Simon, and other talents from Memphis Wrestling are also scheduled to appear. Dustin Starr will host the event. Also, PWInsider reports that matches will be presented on The Plaza during the pre-game, with additional matches inside during the countdown, and a big match during the half-time proceedings:
Calling all Memphis Wrestling fans! Join us at FedExForum on Saturday, March 1st for Wrestling Night as the Memphis Grizzlies take on the San Antonio Spurs.
Purchase your tickets through this special offer to sit with other Memphis Wrestling faithful, and recieve our exclusive group rates on tickets.
The first 5,000 fans in attendace will receive a Bane Mane Wrestling Buddy.
– Tmart Promotions announced that The Gathering 6 will feature an event for former WWF Women’s Champion Rockin’ Robin on Friday, August 1. Here’s the full announcement:
The Gathering 6 Update
July 30th – August 3rd
Hilton University Place
Charlotte North Carolina
It will be A Night to Remember on Friday night August 1st.
She started training in 1986 to become a wrestler under Nelson Royal. In 1987 she competed in wild wild west wrestling and had feuds with the likes of Debbie Combs and Susan Green.
In late 1987 she would join the WWF and compete at the first ever Survivor Series.
On October 7th 1988 she would make history pinning and winning the WWE Womens World Title from Sensational Sherri.
She left the company in 1990 as Champion and the belt was retired by the WWF.
In 1991 she would join Herb Abrams UWF and at the Beach Brawl PPV she would win the UWF Womens title by defeating Candi Devine.
She has competed in Japan and in the LPWA .
She said after a long career and doing appearances this will be the final one.
What better place for her to do it she said then the place she started out her training.
Its our Honor as fans to Say Thank You for the Memories to former WWF Womens Champion and making her final Appearance anywhere.
Rockin Robin
Join us in Charlotte by getting tickets at www.tmartpromotions.com
