Various News: Matt Taven Set for Bullet Club Beach Party, Andrew Everett Practices Elbow Drop, New UUDD Royal Rumble Video
– Matt Taven announced that he will be appearing at the Bullet Club Beach Party on Saturday, April 4 in Tampa, Florida. You can check out his tweet on the subject below.
#TeamTaven we are so powerful… in less than an hour we got the nipples their freedom!#TitsOutForTaven
See you in Tampahttps://t.co/48HPkdSzC4 pic.twitter.com/zsZgNR8ILD
— Matt Taven (@MattTaven) January 24, 2020
– Andrew Everett shared a clip on his Twitter showing him dropping a sprinboard somersault elbow drop during practice. You can check out that video clip below.
Droppin’ bows. pic.twitter.com/U3UHk4ZXKE
— Andrew Everett (@_AndrewEverett) January 24, 2020
– Xavier Woods released a new UpUpDownDown showcasing the Royal Rumble championship competitors. You can check out that video below.
