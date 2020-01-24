wrestling / News

Various News: Matt Taven Set for Bullet Club Beach Party, Andrew Everett Practices Elbow Drop, New UUDD Royal Rumble Video

January 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Matt Taven announced that he will be appearing at the Bullet Club Beach Party on Saturday, April 4 in Tampa, Florida. You can check out his tweet on the subject below.

– Andrew Everett shared a clip on his Twitter showing him dropping a sprinboard somersault elbow drop during practice. You can check out that video clip below.

– Xavier Woods released a new UpUpDownDown showcasing the Royal Rumble championship competitors. You can check out that video below.

