Various News: Matt Taven Set for Bullet Club Beach Party, Andrew Everett Practices Elbow Drop, New UUDD Royal Rumble Video

– Matt Taven announced that he will be appearing at the Bullet Club Beach Party on Saturday, April 4 in Tampa, Florida. You can check out his tweet on the subject below.

#TeamTaven we are so powerful… in less than an hour we got the nipples their freedom!#TitsOutForTaven See you in Tampahttps://t.co/48HPkdSzC4 pic.twitter.com/zsZgNR8ILD — Matt Taven (@MattTaven) January 24, 2020

– Andrew Everett shared a clip on his Twitter showing him dropping a sprinboard somersault elbow drop during practice. You can check out that video clip below.

– Xavier Woods released a new UpUpDownDown showcasing the Royal Rumble championship competitors. You can check out that video below.