Various News: MLW Video Update on Alex Hammerstone’s Injury, Notes on Upcoming Impact in 60 Episodes, New AEW Shirts Available

April 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
MLW: Fusion Alex Hammerstone Image Credit: MLW

– MLW released a video update on MLW Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone suffering an injury and being taken out of the War Chamber match:

– This week’s edition of Impact in 60 will feature the Best of Chris Bey. Next week’s episode will showcase Impact Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock (via PWInsider).

– Shop AEW has new shirts available for Sting, Kenny Oemga, The Elite, Ethan Page, Mark Sterling, and Toni Storm. You can check out some of those new designs below:

