wrestling / News
Various News: MLW Video Update on Alex Hammerstone’s Injury, Notes on Upcoming Impact in 60 Episodes, New AEW Shirts Available
– MLW released a video update on MLW Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone suffering an injury and being taken out of the War Chamber match:
– This week’s edition of Impact in 60 will feature the Best of Chris Bey. Next week’s episode will showcase Impact Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock (via PWInsider).
– Shop AEW has new shirts available for Sting, Kenny Oemga, The Elite, Ethan Page, Mark Sterling, and Toni Storm. You can check out some of those new designs below:
This @KennyOmegamanX Street Fighter shirt is ON SALE NOW at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp! It’s only available for 2 weeks (until May 4th). Order yours today! @NERDSClothing #shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #kennyomega pic.twitter.com/T5P3CVR8lf
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) April 20, 2023
Dress like The Icon @Sting! His “Scorpion” shirt is available for purchase in his merch collection at https://t.co/9hHlXpdq0X. Check it out!#shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #sting pic.twitter.com/Tb9uq1g0S0
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) April 20, 2023
You can find #TheElite’s “Throwback” shirt available for purchase at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp! Get yours today! @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX #shopaew #aew #aewdynamite pic.twitter.com/4vbXjVqiN2
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) April 19, 2023
Just in! Get this NEW #ToniStorm shirt that just arrived at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp!#shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage pic.twitter.com/nH6nv2nyQV
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) April 19, 2023
Brand new #AllEgo tee!!!
I absolutely love this one 🙌 https://t.co/R4eNsZi6qD
— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) April 19, 2023
The PERFECT shirt for your arraignment! https://t.co/b395nD0SU9
— Smart Mark Sterling, Esq. (@MarkSterlingEsq) April 19, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair On Being Mentioned By Sting in AEW Promo, Being Part Of WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony
- Abdullah the Butcher Details Financial Issues, Says He’s Been Taken Advantage Of
- Billy Corgan Explains Why He Brought NWA On the Road With Smashing Pumpkins
- Updated List of Planned Episodes for Dark Side of the Ring Season 4