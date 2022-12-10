– WrestleCon 2023 has announced more guests for this year’s convention. New guests added to the list this year include WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, WWE Hall of Famer Lita, The Young Bucks, and Sabu. You can check out the latest announcements below.

Other names previously announced for WrestleCon 2023 include WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, Hall of Famer Mick Foley, Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter, The Tonga Kid, and the Godwinns. The convention will be held in Los Angeles next year from March 30 to April 2 during WrestleMania Week.

