wrestling / News

Various News: More Names Announced for WrestleCon 2023, The Gunn Club Set for Tomorrow’s Hey! (EW)

December 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WrestleCon 2023 Los Angeles Image Credit: WrestleCon

– WrestleCon 2023 has announced more guests for this year’s convention. New guests added to the list this year include WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, WWE Hall of Famer Lita, The Young Bucks, and Sabu. You can check out the latest announcements below.

Other names previously announced for WrestleCon 2023 include WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, Hall of Famer Mick Foley, Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter, The Tonga Kid, and the Godwinns. The convention will be held in Los Angeles next year from March 30 to April 2 during WrestleMania Week.

– The Gunn Club will be RJ City’s guests on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW). You can check out a preview clip with Austin and Colten Gunn on the show below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Sabu, The Gunn Club, The Young Bucks, WrestleCon, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading