Various News: NJPW on AXS Rises In Viewership, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, Behind-the-Scenes of WWE World Cup Photoshoot

– Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that NJPW on AXS TV this week rose 41% in viewership. It had 58,000 viewers and a 0.00 (3,000 viewers) rating in 18-49.

– WWE released a new behind-the-scenes video of a photo shoot to celebrate the World Cup. It includes Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley and more.

– WWE has also released a video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s Smackdown.