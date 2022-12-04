wrestling / News
Various News: NJPW on AXS Rises In Viewership, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, Behind-the-Scenes of WWE World Cup Photoshoot
December 3, 2022 | Posted by
– Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that NJPW on AXS TV this week rose 41% in viewership. It had 58,000 viewers and a 0.00 (3,000 viewers) rating in 18-49.
– WWE released a new behind-the-scenes video of a photo shoot to celebrate the World Cup. It includes Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley and more.
– WWE has also released a video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s Smackdown.
More Trending Stories
- More On William Regal Possibly Leaving AEW, How Long Top People Knew About It
- Roman Reigns Reportedly Handpicked Wrestlers For His Latest Feud
- Bruce Prichard On Almost Becoming Bobby Heenan Jr., How the Creation Of Raw Came About
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series Was ‘Legit Unwatchable’