Various News: Note on Number of Episodes for Who Killed WCW?, Parker Boudreaux Makes OVW Debut

June 5, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Who Killed WCW? Image Credit: VICE TV

Fightful Select has an update on the new VICE TV docuseries, Who Killed WCW?. The show is set for a four-episode run, and the report notes that the episodes are still being worked on as we speak.

– Former AEW talent Parker Boudreaux recently made his AEW debut. He was recently by AEW earlier this year. You can view a clip of his debut he shared on social media below:

