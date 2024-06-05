wrestling / News
Various News: Note on Number of Episodes for Who Killed WCW?, Parker Boudreaux Makes OVW Debut
June 5, 2024 | Posted by
– Fightful Select has an update on the new VICE TV docuseries, Who Killed WCW?. The show is set for a four-episode run, and the report notes that the episodes are still being worked on as we speak.
– Former AEW talent Parker Boudreaux recently made his AEW debut. He was recently by AEW earlier this year. You can view a clip of his debut he shared on social media below:
Made my OVW debut 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #BFD pic.twitter.com/HejgTmG9ae
— PARKER BOUDREAUX (@TheParkerB_) May 31, 2024
