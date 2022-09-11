wrestling / News

Various News: Note On When WWE Programming Will Return To A&E, Rey & Dominik Mysterio Spotted In Edge’s Hometown, Sgt. Slaughter Set For Independent Event

September 10, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Biography: WWE Legends A&E Image Credit: A&E

PWInsider reports that the next batch of WWE programming for A&E will debut in January 2023. A&E has been filming Hidden Treasures and future episodes of Biography over the last several weeks.

– Rey & Dominik Mysterio were seen in Asheville, NC yesterday, where Edge currently lives. It’s possible they were filming something for WWE TV.

– Sgt. Slaughter is set for Stand Alone Wrestling’s Contest of Champions event on December 4 in Toms River, NJ. You can find more information here.

