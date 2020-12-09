wrestling / News

Various News: Note On Youtube Views For Impact Replay, WWE Stock Update, Funniest WWE Moments Of 2020

December 9, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Kenny Omega

– The Youtube replay of last night’s Impact Wrestling has brought in 182,337 views so far. As we mentioned last night, the AEW crossover managed to get Impact its highest Twitch audience to date with peak viewership at 52,462.

– WWE stock opened at $44.07 per share this morning.

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the funniest moments of 2020.

