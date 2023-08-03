wrestling / News
Various News: Note on Opening Segment for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Val Venis Chats With Gerald Brisco & JBL
August 3, 2023
– PWInsider reports that tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV will kick off with a promo in the ring featuring new Knockouts World Champion Trinity. The show starts at 8:00 pm EST on AXS TV.
– Former WWE Superstar and Intercontinental Champion Val Venis was the guest on this week’s edition of Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw:
