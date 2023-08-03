wrestling / News

Various News: Note on Opening Segment for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Val Venis Chats With Gerald Brisco & JBL

August 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling 20 Years Logo, Against All Odds D'Lo Brown Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

PWInsider reports that tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV will kick off with a promo in the ring featuring new Knockouts World Champion Trinity. The show starts at 8:00 pm EST on AXS TV.

– Former WWE Superstar and Intercontinental Champion Val Venis was the guest on this week’s edition of Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw:

