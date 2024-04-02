wrestling / News
Various News: Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup, Dark Side of the Ring Preview on Harley Race
– Here is the announced lineup for today’s new episode of NWA Powerrr on The CW TV App:
* NWA National Championship Tournament: Carson Dale vs. Thom Latimer
* Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox & Eric Smalls vs. The New Spectaculars 2.0
* Joe Alonzo vs. Mo Jabari
* The Slime Ballz vs. The Kidz
– A new episode of Dark Side of the Ring Season 5 debuts later tonight on VICE TV showcasing the career of late WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race. You can check out the synopsis and a preview clip for tonight’s episode below:
THE LIFE AND LEGENDS OF HARLEY RACE
Harley Race achieved near mythical status for wrestling fans as the ultimate tough guy, but behind closed doors his life was haunted by violence and unimaginable personal tragedy.
That time Harley Race cinched up Vince McMahon in a legit front facelock…
“The Life and Legends of Harley Race” premieres Tuesday at 10pm on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/9WeVhK5maH
— Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) March 31, 2024
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Says WWE Is Protecting Him Against Himself In Recovery From Surgery
- Janel Grant Love Letter To Vince McMahon Surfaces, Grant’s Attorneys Claim She Was Coerced Into Writing It
- Ted DiBiase Details WWE Royal Rumble Payoffs, Never Had Problems With Nasty Boyz
- Tiffany Stratton, Scarlett, Jade Cargill Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos