– Here is the announced lineup for today’s new episode of NWA Powerrr on The CW TV App:

* NWA National Championship Tournament: Carson Dale vs. Thom Latimer

* Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox & Eric Smalls vs. The New Spectaculars 2.0

* Joe Alonzo vs. Mo Jabari

* The Slime Ballz vs. The Kidz

– A new episode of Dark Side of the Ring Season 5 debuts later tonight on VICE TV showcasing the career of late WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race. You can check out the synopsis and a preview clip for tonight’s episode below:

THE LIFE AND LEGENDS OF HARLEY RACE

Harley Race achieved near mythical status for wrestling fans as the ultimate tough guy, but behind closed doors his life was haunted by violence and unimaginable personal tragedy.