Various News: Paul Walter Hauser Joins Oral Sessions, Asher Hale Reveals He Nearly Quit Wrestling Last Year, Usos vs. Street Profits Preview

– This week’s latest episode of Oral Sessions With Renee Paquette is out. For this week’s interview, Renee Paquette interviews actor Paul Walter Hauser, star of such films as I, Tonya and Richard Jewell. He costars in the new film, Cruella, due out later this week. Here’s a description:

You may know Paul Walter Hauser from his roles in “I, Tonya,” “Richard Jewell” and “Cobra Kai.” What you didn’t know is that he’s an avid wrestling fan, and the critically acclaimed actor is here to talk through all of it, from CM Punk’s return to which AEW star he wants in the “Game of Thrones” prequel. He also talks his genuine Hollywood success story with Renee, and which member of the Four Horsemen he wants to play.

– The WWE Performance Center YouTube channel released a vlog on Asher Hale, who discusses almost quitting wrestling last year. You can view that video below:

– WWE released a new preview clip for The Usos vs. Street Profits, which is set for this week’s episode of SmackDown: