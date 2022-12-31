wrestling / News

Various News: Preview for Tomorrow’s Hey! (EW) New Year’s Day Special With RJ City, Weekend UWN Lineup

December 31, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
RJ City AEW Hey (Ew) Image Credit: AEW

– AEW released a preview for tomorrow’s episode of Hey! (EW). Tomorrow’s show will be a New Year’s Day-EW special with host RJ City. You can check out that preview below:

– Here is this weekend’s UWN Championship Wrestling TV lineup:

* Willie Mack vs. Talon
* Johnnie Robbie vs. Vipress
* Beef Candy vs. The Institution
* Levi Shapiro vs. Dustin Daniels
* El Primohenio vs. Koto Hiro

