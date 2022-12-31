– AEW released a preview for tomorrow’s episode of Hey! (EW). Tomorrow’s show will be a New Year’s Day-EW special with host RJ City. You can check out that preview below:

Alright, let's try this again. Join RJ City TOMORROW MORNING at the crack of dawn, for a brand-new episode!

All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 31, 2022

– Here is this weekend’s UWN Championship Wrestling TV lineup:

* Willie Mack vs. Talon

* Johnnie Robbie vs. Vipress

* Beef Candy vs. The Institution

* Levi Shapiro vs. Dustin Daniels

* El Primohenio vs. Koto Hiro