Various News: Preview for Tomorrow’s Hey! (EW) New Year’s Day Special With RJ City, Weekend UWN Lineup
– AEW released a preview for tomorrow’s episode of Hey! (EW). Tomorrow’s show will be a New Year’s Day-EW special with host RJ City. You can check out that preview below:
– Here is this weekend’s UWN Championship Wrestling TV lineup:
* Willie Mack vs. Talon
* Johnnie Robbie vs. Vipress
* Beef Candy vs. The Institution
* Levi Shapiro vs. Dustin Daniels
* El Primohenio vs. Koto Hiro
