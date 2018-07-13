wrestling / News
Various News: Preview For Tonight’s MLW: Fusion, Lineups For House of Hardcore’s Australian Events
– Here is the preview for tonight’s episode of MLW: Fusion TV…
* Tom Lawler vs. Jake Hager with Col. Robert Parker
* Joey Janela with Aria Blake vs. MJF
* Barrington Hughes in action.
– Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore continues their tour of Down Under this weekend with the following
* Today in Melbourne at the Melbourne Pavilion:
* Tommy Dreamer vs. Joey Mercury in a First Blood Match.
* NWA Champion Nick Aldis vs. Jonah Rock
* Madison Eagles vs. Angelina Love with Velvet Sky vs. Erika Reid
* Saturday in Sydney at the Hurstsville Entertainment Centre:
* Extreme Rules: Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer & “mystery international superstar” vs. Squad World Order
* HOH TV Champion Willie Mack vs. Super Crazy
* NWA Champion Nick Aldis vs. Robbie Eagles
* Sunday in Queensland at Aussie World:
* Hardcore War: Tommy Dreamer vs. Mystery International Superstar
* Tables Match: Bully Ray vs. Joey Mercury
* NWA Champion Nick Aldis vs. Jack Bonza