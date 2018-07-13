Various News: Preview For Tonight’s MLW: Fusion, Lineups For House of Hardcore’s Australian Events

– Here is the preview for tonight’s episode of MLW: Fusion TV…

* Tom Lawler vs. Jake Hager with Col. Robert Parker

* Joey Janela with Aria Blake vs. MJF

* Barrington Hughes in action.

– Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore continues their tour of Down Under this weekend with the following

* Today in Melbourne at the Melbourne Pavilion:

* Tommy Dreamer vs. Joey Mercury in a First Blood Match.

* NWA Champion Nick Aldis vs. Jonah Rock

* Madison Eagles vs. Angelina Love with Velvet Sky vs. Erika Reid

* Saturday in Sydney at the Hurstsville Entertainment Centre:

* Extreme Rules: Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer & “mystery international superstar” vs. Squad World Order

* HOH TV Champion Willie Mack vs. Super Crazy

* NWA Champion Nick Aldis vs. Robbie Eagles

* Sunday in Queensland at Aussie World:

* Hardcore War: Tommy Dreamer vs. Mystery International Superstar

* Tables Match: Bully Ray vs. Joey Mercury

* NWA Champion Nick Aldis vs. Jack Bonza