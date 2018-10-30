Various News: Puma King vs. MJF Added to MLW Fightland, Highlight videos From Last Night’s WWE Raw, New Bellas Video

– Puma King vs. MJF has officially added to MLW Fightland. MLW Fightland takes place on November 8th. Here is the updated card…

* MLW Title Match: Champion Low Ki vs. Shane Strickland

* MLW Tag Team Title Match: Champions Pentagon & Fenix vs. LA Park & Hijo de LA Park

* No DQ Match: PCO vs. Brody King

* Chicago Street Fight: Tom Lawlor vs. Sami Callihan

* Flag Match Puma King vs. MJF

* Joey Ryan & Swoggle vs. The Dirty Blondes

* Rush vs. Sammy Guevara

* Marko Stunt vs. Ace Romero

* Brian Pillman Jr vs. Tommy Dreamer

* Kotto Brazil vs. Trey Miguel

