Various News: Puma King vs. MJF Added to MLW Fightland, Highlight videos From Last Night’s WWE Raw, New Bellas Video
October 30, 2018
– Puma King vs. MJF has officially added to MLW Fightland. MLW Fightland takes place on November 8th. Here is the updated card…
* MLW Title Match: Champion Low Ki vs. Shane Strickland
* MLW Tag Team Title Match: Champions Pentagon & Fenix vs. LA Park & Hijo de LA Park
* No DQ Match: PCO vs. Brody King
* Chicago Street Fight: Tom Lawlor vs. Sami Callihan
* Flag Match Puma King vs. MJF
* Joey Ryan & Swoggle vs. The Dirty Blondes
* Rush vs. Sammy Guevara
* Marko Stunt vs. Ace Romero
* Brian Pillman Jr vs. Tommy Dreamer
* Kotto Brazil vs. Trey Miguel
– Here are several video highlights for those that missed out on last night’s WWE Raw…
– The Bellas posted the following video after WWE Evolution…