Various News: Ratings For Go Big Show Featuring Cody Rhodes, RAW Rating Will Be Delayed This Week, Bella Family Reacts To Recent Episode of Total Bellas

– The debut episode of TBS’ Go Big Show, featuring Cody Rhodes as a judge, had 1,035,000 overnight viewers and a 0.30 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic. It was #37 for the night. Episode two, which aired last week, had 991,000 viewers and a 0.29 rating. It was #20 for the night.

– The Bella Twins posted a new video of their family reacting to the births of Brie’s son Buddy and Nikki’s son Mateo.

– This week’s RAW rating will be delayed due to today’s holiday, Martin Luther King Jr Day.