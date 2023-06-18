– In celebration of Father’s Day, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley shared a funny photoshopped image showing her and Dominik holding babies. She wrote, “Happy Papi’s Day – Mami, Raymondo & Angelina 😘” It looks like she already has the babies’ names picked out.

– Former AEW wrestler Joey Janela congratulated Nick Wayne on graduating high school today. He wrote for the occasion, “Congratulations to my boy @thenickwayne who graduates High school today, A little brother to me that I’ve traveled the world with and we also beat eachothers asses in the ring alll over the world in some of my favorite matches! 2 1/2 weeks he turns 18, that week he also debuts on national television for @aew Congratulations young legend! Enjoy!”

– It looks like Jungle Boy reacted to his former tag team partner, Luchasaurus winning the TNT Championship from Wardlow last night on AEW Dynamite, simply tweeting, “Congrats…” during the live broadcast: