Various News: ROH Supercard of Honor Tickets Go On Sale Friday, Rey Mysterio Hosting Q&A Today, Alpha Academy Does Their Homework

Tickets for ROH Supercard of Honor go on sale this Friday for the general public. Tickets have already been on sale for HonorClub subscribers. The event happens on April 1 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas-Fort Worth. It will feature a ROH World title unification match between Jonathan Gresham and Bandido.

– Rey Mysterio will host a Twitter Space Q&A on his account (@ReyMysterio) and the @WWEGames account at 1 PM ET, 10 AM PT today to help promote WWE 2K22.

– WWE has posted a video of Alpha Academy brushing up on their homework ahead of their Academic Challenge against RK-Bro on tonight’s RAW.