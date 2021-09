Various News: Ronda Rousey Checks on Her Chicken in New Vlog, SmackDown Preview Video, Sam Roberts Chats With Danhausen

– Former WWE Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey released a new vlog where she talks about dealing with her egg laying chicken Goomba:

– WWE released a new preview for this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown, highlighting Universal champion Roman Reigns being forced to deal with a lurking Brock Lesnar, along with The Demon Finn Balor.

– ROH wrestler Danhausen was the latest guest on Sam Roberts’ NotSam Wrestling show: