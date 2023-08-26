wrestling / News
Various News: Busted Open Radio Pays Tribute to Bray Wyatt, Sam Roberts Shares Memories of Wyatt, WOW Episode 49 Video
August 26, 2023
– Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio paid tribute to the late Bray Wyatt this week:
– Sam Roberts also shared his memories of Wyatt as well during his show, which you can see below:
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released the full video for episode 49:
“Two of WOW’s most unique and monstrous teams face off in this week’s main event when The Last Call (Reina Del Rey and Wrecking Ball) do battle with Siren and Holidead in a fight no ring could contain. Tormenta takes on WOW’s youngest superhero and more!”
