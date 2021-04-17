wrestling / News
Various News: Sami Zayn Reveals New T-Shirt For Charity, Opening To ROH’s 500th Episode, The Briscoes Greatest Matches
– Sami Zayn has announced a new limited edition ‘Dancin’ Man’ t-shirt that is available for sale, with 100% of all proceeds going to his Sami 4 Syria charity.
He wrote: “I’m thrilled to announce the release of this limited edition “Dancin’ Man” T-shirt! 100% of profits go to our #SamiForSyria mobile clinic. Available this Monday on @PWTees, for one week only!”
– ROH has revealed the opening for their 500th episode, which premiered on their Best in the World streaming service and Sinclair affiliates over the weekend.
– ROH has also released a livestream looking at the Briscoes’ greatest matches:
