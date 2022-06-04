Various News: Samuel Shaw Set For NWA Alwayz Ready, Highlights From WWE Talking Smack, Never-Before-Seen John Cena Photos

– Samuel Shaw, formerly Dexter Lumis in WWE, will appear at NWA Alwayz Ready on June 11, which happens at the Knoxville Convention Center. An opponent hasn’t been announced yet.

Breaking: We’ve received word that on June 11th, Samuel Shaw will be at #ALWAYZREADY‼️ No word yet on his plans although we’ve been informed he WILL be ready to compete. But in what match? 👀 🎟https://t.co/YhcbNPWv5N

📺PPV on @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/28frfbmryY — NWA (@nwa) June 4, 2022

– WWE has shared a new gallery with never-before-seen photos of John Cena.

– WWE has also shared highlights from today’s episode of Talking Smack.