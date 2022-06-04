wrestling / News
Various News: Samuel Shaw Set For NWA Alwayz Ready, Highlights From WWE Talking Smack, Never-Before-Seen John Cena Photos
– Samuel Shaw, formerly Dexter Lumis in WWE, will appear at NWA Alwayz Ready on June 11, which happens at the Knoxville Convention Center. An opponent hasn’t been announced yet.
Breaking: We’ve received word that on June 11th, Samuel Shaw will be at #ALWAYZREADY‼️
No word yet on his plans although we’ve been informed he WILL be ready to compete.
But in what match? 👀
🎟https://t.co/YhcbNPWv5N
📺PPV on @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/28frfbmryY
— NWA (@nwa) June 4, 2022
– WWE has shared a new gallery with never-before-seen photos of John Cena.
Look back at 20 years of @johncena with these never-before-seen photos. #CenaMonth https://t.co/ySiS6AQDEB
— WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2022
– WWE has also shared highlights from today’s episode of Talking Smack.
.@MadcapMoss, @NatbyNature and the skyscraping @DilsherShanky and @JinderMahal react to all the events from the last #SmackDown before #HIAC. pic.twitter.com/2mMmfhgqrg
— WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2022
