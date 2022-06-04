wrestling / News

Various News: Samuel Shaw Set For NWA Alwayz Ready, Highlights From WWE Talking Smack, Never-Before-Seen John Cena Photos

June 4, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA Alwayz Ready Samuel Shaw Image Credit: NWA

– Samuel Shaw, formerly Dexter Lumis in WWE, will appear at NWA Alwayz Ready on June 11, which happens at the Knoxville Convention Center. An opponent hasn’t been announced yet.

– WWE has shared a new gallery with never-before-seen photos of John Cena.

– WWE has also shared highlights from today’s episode of Talking Smack.

