Various News: Sara Del Rey Wins Bracket of Honor Title, AEW Dynamite Highlights, Total Bellas Synopsis For Tonight

– ROH has announced that Sara Del Rey has won their virtual Bracket of Honor championship, defeating Awesome Kong in the finals.

Sara Del Rey overcame Amazing Kong’s awesome power to win the Women’s Bracket of Honor Championship.

Before defeating Kong in the finals of the online tournament, Del Rey beat Rain, Lacey and Angelina Love. The tournament began with 16 competitors, featuring current members of the roster and classic ROH competitors from yesteryear.

Thanks to everyone who voted in the Women’s Bracket of Honor.

– Here’s a synopsis for tonight’s episode of Total Bellas: ““Nicole reveals she might be pregnant with Artem’s baby; Brie and Bryan’s relationship issues reach the breaking point; Nicole’s long-delayed house construction leads to a major Bella brawl.”

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can find our full report here.