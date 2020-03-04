wrestling / News
Various News: Scott Norton Has Surgery, Highlights From Last Night’s Impact Wrestling, Lineup For Next Week’s Impact
March 4, 2020 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Scott Norton had knee replacement surgery in Texas on Monday.
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can find our full report here.
– The lineup for next week’s episode of Impact includes:
* Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace’s Open Challenge
* Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards in Match 5 of Best of 5 series
* Willie Mack vs. The Flying Disco Balls
* Madman Fulton vs. Rhino
* The Rascalz vs. The Desi Hit Squad
