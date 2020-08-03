Various News: Scott Steiner’s Restaurant Has Closed, ECW PPV Anniversary, WWE Stock Update

– The Shoney’s in Acworth, Georgia, which was owned by Scott Steiner, has been forced to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The post on Facebook reads: “We have closed this business due to COVID-19. We appreciate your patronage over the past 4 years.”

The restaurant opened in 2016. It had a display case with items from Steiner’s career, including his Michigan University jacket, action figures, PPV posters and photos.

– Yesterday was the 22nd anniversary of ECW Heat Wave 1998, which had a main event of a six-man tag street fight. Tommy Dreamer, The Sandman and Spike Dudley defeated the Dudleys (Buh Buh Ray, D-Von and Big Dick).

– WWE stock opened at $46.66 per share this morning.