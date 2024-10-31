wrestling / News
Various News: Serpentico Celebrates Halloween With Ghostface Mask, Doug Gilbert Chats With JBL & Gerald Brisco
October 31, 2024 | Posted by
– AEW wrestler Serpentico celebrated this year’s Halloween with a special Ghostface-style mask:
“Hello, Sydney.”
🎟️ @AEW
📸 @Brainbuster__ #Halloween pic.twitter.com/kq8UObiLpK
— Viper Perabo 🇵🇷🐍👑 (@KingSerpentico) October 31, 2024
– Doug Gilbert was the guest on this week’s Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw:
More Trending Stories
- Some Independent Wrestlers Reportedly Already Under WWE ID-Related Contracts
- Ring Boys Lawsuit Attorney On Why Charges Weren’t Brought By FBI In 1992, Speaking Up About Sexual Abuse
- More Details on Vince McMahon’s New Entertainment Venture, Reactions Within WWE
- Ted DiBiase On Who His Dream Final Opponent Would Have Been