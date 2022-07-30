wrestling / News
Various News: Sheamus Reunites With Claudio Castagnoli, WWE Now’s Full Summerslam Preview, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights
– In a post on Twitter, Sheamus revealed he reunited with Claudio Castagnoli, his former tag team partner in The Bar. Claudio had his ROH World title with him.
He wrote: “He didn’t just set the bar, he is… @ClaudioCSRO”
He didn’t just set the bar, he is… @ClaudioCSRO pic.twitter.com/M7rA6WmhXu
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) July 30, 2022
– WWE has posted the following highlights from today’s episode of The Smackdown Lowdown.
– WWE has also shared a preview of tonight’s Summerslam event.
