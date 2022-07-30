Various News: Sheamus Reunites With Claudio Castagnoli, WWE Now’s Full Summerslam Preview, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights

– In a post on Twitter, Sheamus revealed he reunited with Claudio Castagnoli, his former tag team partner in The Bar. Claudio had his ROH World title with him.

He wrote: “He didn’t just set the bar, he is… @ClaudioCSRO”

– WWE has posted the following highlights from today’s episode of The Smackdown Lowdown.

– WWE has also shared a preview of tonight’s Summerslam event.