Various News: Spoiler Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Monster Factory Docuseries Wins Grierson Award

November 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling updated logo 2023 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

PWInsider reports that tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV will be headlined by Impact Wrestling World Champion Alex Shelley against former ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST on AXS.

– The Monster Factory docuseries won a Grierson Award for Best Constructed or Formatted Documentary Series. The series is available to stream on Apple TV.

