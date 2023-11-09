wrestling / News
Various News: Spoiler Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Monster Factory Docuseries Wins Grierson Award
November 9, 2023 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV will be headlined by Impact Wrestling World Champion Alex Shelley against former ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST on AXS.
– The Monster Factory docuseries won a Grierson Award for Best Constructed or Formatted Documentary Series. The series is available to stream on Apple TV.
Thank you a million times from all of us at Monster Factory! #monsterfactory #appletv #griersonawards
💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚 https://t.co/DqfCtGZLt8
— Monster Factory (@4MonsterFactory) November 9, 2023
More Trending Stories
- GUNTHER Didn’t Appreciate Bret Hart’s Comments About Clash at the Castle, Says He Has ‘Nothing Nice’ To Say About Him
- AEW Reportedly Not Airing Collision the Week of Worlds End
- Billy Corgan On NWA’s TV Deals, Says There’s ‘Speculation That’s Not True’
- Billy Corgan Reportedly Causing Frustration in NWA With Recent Decisions, EC3 Comments