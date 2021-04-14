Various News: The Bella Twins Meet Logan Paul at WrestleMania, Sam Roberts Interviews Alex Levine, Preview for Tomorrow’s NJPW on Roku

– Nikki and Brie Bella (The Bella Twins) released a new Hall of Fame Diary where they meet Logan Paul backstage at WrestleMania 37:

– Sam Roberts interviewed Alex Levine of Gaslight Anthem for his podcast. You can check out the video below:

– NJPW has released a preview for this week’s episode of NJPW on Roku, which debuts tomorrow (April 15) at 5:00 pm. This week’s episode features Tomohiro Ishii vs. Shingo Takagi and Roppongi 3K vs. Ryusuke Taguchi and Rocky Romero from New Japan Road. You can check out that preview clip below: