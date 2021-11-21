Various News: The Bella Twins Spotted At NBA Game, Alexander Hammerstone Gets New Shirt, Mia Yim Plays Back 4 Blood

– The Bella Twins had courtside seats at last night’s NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Orlando Magic at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The venue will host WWE Survivor Series tomorrow night, as well as RAW on Monday.

– MLW have released a new Alexander Hammerstone shirt inspired by Masters of the Universe, which you can find here.

– Mia Yim has posted a new video in which she plays Back 4 Blood with RJ City and Okay Gamer.