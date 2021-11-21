wrestling / News

Various News: The Bella Twins Spotted At NBA Game, Alexander Hammerstone Gets New Shirt, Mia Yim Plays Back 4 Blood

November 20, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bella Twins WWE Emmy Bellas

– The Bella Twins had courtside seats at last night’s NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Orlando Magic at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The venue will host WWE Survivor Series tomorrow night, as well as RAW on Monday.

– MLW have released a new Alexander Hammerstone shirt inspired by Masters of the Universe, which you can find here.

– Mia Yim has posted a new video in which she plays Back 4 Blood with RJ City and Okay Gamer.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alexander Hammerstone, Bella Twins, Mia Yim, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading