Various News: The New York Times Profiles Superstar Billy Graham, Professional Bowler Awarded WWE Championship Belt, Dana Brooke in Attendance
– The New York Times published an article on the passing of late WWE Hall of Famer Superstar Billy Graham.
– Jason Belmonte won the Professional Bowlers Association Super Slam Cup today. He won the $100,000 prize along with a WWE Championship belt after winning the tournament. WWE Superstar Dana Brooke was also in attendance for the tournament, which you can see below:
Congratulations to Jason Belmonte. Winner of the #PBA Super Slam Cup for $100,000 and a Championship belt! pic.twitter.com/ADOsDNZ7xM
— Jill Winters (@JillWinters23) May 21, 2023
WWE Superstar @DanaBrookeWWE is in the house for the PBA Super Slam Cup presented by Bowlero!
📺 2 p.m. ET on FOX | FOX Sports app pic.twitter.com/TNFpgeapom
— PBA Tour (@PBATour) May 21, 2023
Jason Belmonte almost shoots 300 himself, but he'll take a 286-246 win, $100k, and the PBA Super Slam Cup presented by Bowlero belt.
Enjoy that @SNICKERS Satisfying Moment of the Match, @JBelmo! pic.twitter.com/i9ItR4SRRb
— PBA Tour (@PBATour) May 21, 2023
