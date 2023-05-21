wrestling / News

Various News: The New York Times Profiles Superstar Billy Graham, Professional Bowler Awarded WWE Championship Belt, Dana Brooke in Attendance

May 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Madison Square Garden Championship Wrestling 10-24-1977 Superstar Billy Graham Image Credit: WWE

The New York Times published an article on the passing of late WWE Hall of Famer Superstar Billy Graham.

– Jason Belmonte won the Professional Bowlers Association Super Slam Cup today. He won the $100,000 prize along with a WWE Championship belt after winning the tournament. WWE Superstar Dana Brooke was also in attendance for the tournament, which you can see below:

