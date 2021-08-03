wrestling / News

Various News: The Rock Appears in More Videos for Jungle Cruise, Austin Theory Turns 24

August 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jungle Cruise The Rock Dwayne Johnson Emily Blunt

– UNILAD released a video of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson playing a game of “Do You Even Know Me” with Emily Blunt, with Jungle Cruise costar Jack Whitehall serving as the moderator:

Also for the film, The Rock and Blunt answer the web’s most searched questions for WIRED:

– NXT Superstar Austin Theory celebrates his birthday today. He turns 24 years old. NXT wished him a happy birthday today, which you can see here:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Austin Theory, Emily Blunt, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading