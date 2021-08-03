wrestling / News
Various News: The Rock Appears in More Videos for Jungle Cruise, Austin Theory Turns 24
August 3, 2021 | Posted by
– UNILAD released a video of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson playing a game of “Do You Even Know Me” with Emily Blunt, with Jungle Cruise costar Jack Whitehall serving as the moderator:
Also for the film, The Rock and Blunt answer the web’s most searched questions for WIRED:
– NXT Superstar Austin Theory celebrates his birthday today. He turns 24 years old. NXT wished him a happy birthday today, which you can see here:
Happy 24th birthday, @austintheory1! 💪 #WWENXT
Yes, he really is 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 young and already 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 good. pic.twitter.com/XctgnfHZJJ
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 2, 2021
