Various News: They Live SDCC Exclusive, Bianca Belair Loungefly Wallet Piece & Backpack

– Mondo and 100% Soft are collaborating for an alternate screen print for the classic John Carpenter film, They Live at SDCC. The film starred late WWE Hall of Famer Rowdy Roddy Piper. You can check out a preview and look at the exclusive below:

THEY LIVE x @MondoNews x 100% Soft. SDCC & Online at https://t.co/EP73RBlIyz Wednesday 7.20.22. DUMPSTER FIRE IS YOUR GOD. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0mqhgKE8dJ — 100% Soft • ᴗ • 🔜 SDCC 1335 (@100soft) July 13, 2022

– Also, Entertainment Earth will have two SDCC exclusive WWE Bianca Belair items, a Bianca Belair Backpack and Wallet piece.

As noted, Mattel will also be selling an exclusive WWE Ultimate Edition figure two-pack of Hulk Hogan as Rip and Tiny Lister Jr. as Zeus from the film No Holds Barred. The set will be available at Mattel Creations starting July 22. Fans will be able to start buying the set at Comic-Con on July 20.