Various News: This Week’s AEW Dark Is Now Online, Dash Wilder Does A Spinaroonie
– This week’s edition of AEW Dark has now hit Yotuube, and is a “year in review” look at 2019. AEW kicks off the new year with a huge episode of Dynamite, tomorrow night in Jacksonville, Florida.
– A fan video of Dash Wilder doing Booker T’s Spinaroonie has made its way online. Top guy doing top guy things.
