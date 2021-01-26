Various News: Total Bellas Viewership Down, Taya Valkyrie Set For First Appearance After Leaving Impact Wrestling

– Showbuzz Daily has the viewership numbers for last week’s episode of Total Bellas on the E! Network. The show drew 352,000 viewers, which is down from the 381,000 viewers from the previous week.

In the key 18-49 demo, the show earned a 0.15 rating, and that’s also down from the 0.17 rating in the key demo from the week prior.

– Former Impact Wrestling star Taya Valkyrie is set to make her first appearance since leaving the promotion in an interview for Highspots (h/t PWInsider). The interview and interactive signing will stream live on Highspots’ social media platforms tonight at 7 PM ET, with Valkyrie also auctioning off the ring gear that she wore at the recent Hard to Kill pay-per-view.

You can learn more about the event at Highspots Auctions.