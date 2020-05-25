Various News: Vitor Belfort In Crowd At Double or Nothing, Plans In Place For Theatrical Release of Cagefighter, Guests For Tomorrow’s After Dark on VICE

– Vitor Belfort was in the crowd at Saturday’s AEW Double or Nothing PPV, and was one of the people who got booped by Kris Statlander.

– PWInsider reports that there are still plans for a US theatrical release for Jon Moxley’s film Cagefighter: Worlds Collide. Meanwhile, Moxley and AEW producer Matt ‘Nick Mondo’ Burns are developing a film project that has been picked up by a studio for production.

– The Godfather and D’Lo Brown will be guests for VICE TV’s ‘After Dark’ tomorrow night, covering the season two finale of Dark Side of the Ring about Owen Hart.