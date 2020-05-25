wrestling / News
Various News: Vitor Belfort In Crowd At Double or Nothing, Plans In Place For Theatrical Release of Cagefighter, Guests For Tomorrow’s After Dark on VICE
May 25, 2020 | Posted by
– Vitor Belfort was in the crowd at Saturday’s AEW Double or Nothing PPV, and was one of the people who got booped by Kris Statlander.
Boops for all 👽 @callmekrisstat #AEWDoN
➡️ https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/fF5HfdMCqq
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
– PWInsider reports that there are still plans for a US theatrical release for Jon Moxley’s film Cagefighter: Worlds Collide. Meanwhile, Moxley and AEW producer Matt ‘Nick Mondo’ Burns are developing a film project that has been picked up by a studio for production.
– The Godfather and D’Lo Brown will be guests for VICE TV’s ‘After Dark’ tomorrow night, covering the season two finale of Dark Side of the Ring about Owen Hart.
More Trending Stories
- Shawn Michaels on His Relationship With Undertaker Through the Years, Saudi Arabia Tag Team Match
- Lance Archer Discusses How WWE Made Him Cut His Hair 5 Minutes Before ECW Debut, What Vince McMahon Told Him About Breaking Him Down
- The Undertaker on What Vince McMahon Told Him When He Asked If He Was Sure He Wanted To End The Streak, Explains His Concerns About It
- Triple H Explains How The Rock Invented The People’s Elbow as a Joke to Amuse The Undertaker