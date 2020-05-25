wrestling / News

Various News: Vitor Belfort In Crowd At Double or Nothing, Plans In Place For Theatrical Release of Cagefighter, Guests For Tomorrow’s After Dark on VICE

May 25, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Vitor Belfort

– Vitor Belfort was in the crowd at Saturday’s AEW Double or Nothing PPV, and was one of the people who got booped by Kris Statlander.

PWInsider reports that there are still plans for a US theatrical release for Jon Moxley’s film Cagefighter: Worlds Collide. Meanwhile, Moxley and AEW producer Matt ‘Nick Mondo’ Burns are developing a film project that has been picked up by a studio for production.

– The Godfather and D’Lo Brown will be guests for VICE TV’s ‘After Dark’ tomorrow night, covering the season two finale of Dark Side of the Ring about Owen Hart.

