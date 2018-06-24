Various News: WCW Alum Johnny Attitude Passes Away, Sonya Deville Warns About Fake Twitter Account

– Former WCW talent Johnny Attitude, aka John Thomas Greene, passed away earlier this month at the age of fifty-three. Greene’s family posted to Facebook to reveal that he died unexpectedly on June 12th. You can see the post below.

Greene is perhaps best known for the company he founded, Micro Championship Wrestling. MCW had a show that aired on Tru TV with Hulk Hogan’s name attached in 2011 and aired five episodes.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Greene.

– Sonya Deville posted to her Twitter account to warn fans about a fake account pretending to be her on Twitter: