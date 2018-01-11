Various News: WWE Releases Mixed Match Challenge Brackets, NXT Returns to Full Sail in March, NWA Filming an Empty Arena match on Sunday in Orlando

– WWE has released the following brackets for the Mixed Match Challenge, which debuts next week at 10PMET on Facebook Watch; 411 will have live coverage of the show…

* Week 1: Sasha Banks and Finn Balor vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Natalya

* Week 2: The Miz and Asuka vs. Big E and Carmella

* Week 3: Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss vs. Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch

* Week 4: Goldust and Alicia Fox vs. Jimmy Uso and Naomi

* Week 5: Elias and Bayley vs. Rusev and Lana

* Week 6: Apollo Crews and Nia Jax vs. Charlotte Flair and Bobby Roode

* Week 7: Balor/Banks or Nakamura/Natalya vs. Miz/Asuka or Big E/Carmella

* Week 8: Strowman/Bliss or Zayn/Lynch vs. Goldust/Fox or Uso/Naomi

* Week 9: Elias/Bayley or Rusev/Lana vs. Crews/Jax or Roode/Flair

* Week 10: Balor/Banks or Nakamura/Natalya or Miz/Asuka or Big E/Carmella vs. Strowman/Bliss or Zayn/Lynch or Goldust/Fox or Uso/Naomi

* Week 11: Elias/Bayley or Rusev/Lana or Crews/Nia or Roode/Flair vs. 2nd Chance Team

* Week 12: Finals

– According to Pwinsider.com, NXT will return to Full Sail University for a TV taping on march 7th.

– According to PWinsider.com, National Wrestling Alliance announced today that they will be filming an empty arena grudge match between former champion Tim Storm and Jocephus. Jocephus injured Storm prior to Storm’s title loss to Nick Aldis, and has talked Storm into putting his rematch against Aldis on the line. The match will be taped this Sunday in Orlando, Florida at the Impact Zone, prior to that day’s Impact tapings. At this time, there are no plans for the NWA to be part of this week’s Impact Tapings.





