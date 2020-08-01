wrestling / News
Various News: WWE Superstar Astrology, Note on Kurrgan in Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, New Jack Appearing at Deathmatch Circus
– WWE released a Superstar Astrology video showing which Superstars share the unique personality traits of their astrological signs. You can check out that video below.
– For anyone who plans on watching Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, former WWE Superstar Kurrgan (aka Robert Maillet), appears in the show as Lights Out Lubbock. Season 2 of the show is streaming now on Netflix.
– ICW No Holds Barred has announced that ECW legend New Jack will be appearing at the Deathmatch Circus event for a Meet & Greet and Q&A session on Saturday, August 8. You can view the full announcement below.
WELCOME TO THE CIRCUS 🎪
THE ORIGINAL GANGSTER NEW JACK is COMING to THE DEATHMATCH CIRCUS!
Saturday August 8th
Millville NJ – #NHB5
Tickets Are STILL Available – https://t.co/KAgGbeoEQH
MAKE YOUR MOVE ⛓ pic.twitter.com/1nVTJYmlYS
— ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) August 1, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Latest Backstage Update On WWE Plans for Summerslam & Payback PPVs
- Seth Rollins Says Vince McMahon Only Provided Ending For ‘Eye For An Eye’ Match
- WWE Has Backup Plan In Case They Can’t Shoot In Florida, Note On Company’s Relationship With Florida Governor
- Excalibur Reportedly Asked AEW To Remove Him From This Week’s Dynamite