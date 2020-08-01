Various News: WWE Superstar Astrology, Note on Kurrgan in Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, New Jack Appearing at Deathmatch Circus

– WWE released a Superstar Astrology video showing which Superstars share the unique personality traits of their astrological signs. You can check out that video below.

– For anyone who plans on watching Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, former WWE Superstar Kurrgan (aka Robert Maillet), appears in the show as Lights Out Lubbock. Season 2 of the show is streaming now on Netflix.

– ICW No Holds Barred has announced that ECW legend New Jack will be appearing at the Deathmatch Circus event for a Meet & Greet and Q&A session on Saturday, August 8. You can view the full announcement below.