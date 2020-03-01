Various News: Zack Sabre Jr vs. Low Ki Added To Wrestlecon Supershow, Another AEW Pre-Show Posted Online, Referee Revealed For MJF vs. Cody

– A match between Zack Sabre Jr and Low Ki has been added to the Wrestlecon Supershow on April 2. Here’s the updated card:

* Zack Sabre Jr vs. Low Ki

* Nick Aldis defends NWA title

* Shingo Takagi vs. Bandido

* Also appearing are Will Ospreay, Black Taurus, The Amazing Red and more. Most of the show will be secret with a lot of surprises.

– AEW has posted another pre-show online featuring interviews with Brandi Rhodes, Kris Statlander, Billy and Austin Gunn.

– Paul Turner will be the referee for tonight’s AEW Revolution match between Cody and MJF.