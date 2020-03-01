wrestling / News
Various News: Zack Sabre Jr vs. Low Ki Added To Wrestlecon Supershow, Another AEW Pre-Show Posted Online, Referee Revealed For MJF vs. Cody
– A match between Zack Sabre Jr and Low Ki has been added to the Wrestlecon Supershow on April 2. Here’s the updated card:
* Zack Sabre Jr vs. Low Ki
* Nick Aldis defends NWA title
* Shingo Takagi vs. Bandido
* Also appearing are Will Ospreay, Black Taurus, The Amazing Red and more. Most of the show will be secret with a lot of surprises.
– AEW has posted another pre-show online featuring interviews with Brandi Rhodes, Kris Statlander, Billy and Austin Gunn.
– Paul Turner will be the referee for tonight’s AEW Revolution match between Cody and MJF.
